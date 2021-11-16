Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.

BSX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,274,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

