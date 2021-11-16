WePower (WPR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. WePower has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $7,360.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WePower has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

