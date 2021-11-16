Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Insider Purchases A$30,110.00 in Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) insider Mike Roche bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$60.22 ($43.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,110.00 ($21,507.14).

Mike Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mike Roche bought 2,000 shares of Wesfarmers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$57.16 ($40.83) per share, with a total value of A$114,320.00 ($81,657.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.83%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

