Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

