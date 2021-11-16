Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 205.7% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 374.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.