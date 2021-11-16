Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Up 200.9% in October

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 200.9% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,818. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.