Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.57

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 64953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

