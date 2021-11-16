WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $12.46 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $688.73 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025599 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005459 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001583 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

