Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $4.01. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $15.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $18.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,044,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.