Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.60

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 19726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

