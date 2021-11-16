Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 7,983 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.