Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.73 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

