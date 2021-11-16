Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 7.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

