Wing 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

