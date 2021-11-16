WINk Trading Up 5% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $518.19 or 0.00856859 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

