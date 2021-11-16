WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 340,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 494,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

