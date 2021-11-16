Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

ARNC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,614. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arconic by 51.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

