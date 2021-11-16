Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ATI stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 586,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

