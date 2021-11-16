Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,877,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582,615. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

