Wolves of Wall Street Achieves Market Cap of $418,750.78 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $418,750.78 and $8,097.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $65.72 or 0.00109797 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

