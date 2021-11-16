WOM Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $24.66 million and $2.01 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

