Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.87. Workday has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $300.78. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,642.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

