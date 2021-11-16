Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $350.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.43.

Workday stock opened at $303.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,642.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.87. Workday has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $300.78.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,840,044,000 after acquiring an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,604,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,044,000 after buying an additional 98,167 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,505,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 333,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 9,172,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,584,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

