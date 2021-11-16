Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Workhorse Group worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of WKHS opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.