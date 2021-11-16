WOWswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,557.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.82 or 0.00016500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $100,557.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.