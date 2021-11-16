Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,147.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $510,533.84 and $3,147.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00012855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00067857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.31 or 0.99778535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.55 or 0.07033622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

