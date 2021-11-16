Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 13% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $13.95 billion and approximately $326.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $58,322.38 or 0.98039594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00554971 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 239,132 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.