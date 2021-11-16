Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $438.25 or 0.00723696 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $841,877.10 and $39,597.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

