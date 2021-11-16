Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $195.49

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.49 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 160.20 ($2.09). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 169.80 ($2.22), with a volume of 93,830 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £132.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.49.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.