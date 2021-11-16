XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 17023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $714.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XL Fleet by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in XL Fleet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.