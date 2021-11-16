XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.04

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 17023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $714.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.
About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.
