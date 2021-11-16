XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0003

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, XMax has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $3.85 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00225087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005798 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,375,710,589 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.