XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts expect XPeng to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. XPeng has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

