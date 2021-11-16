XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Acquires A$36,872.50 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown purchased 61,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$36,872.50 ($26,337.50).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XRF Scientific alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, David Brown 210,937 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from XRF Scientific’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. XRF Scientific’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

XRF Scientific Company Profile

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.