YAM Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

