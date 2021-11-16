Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.