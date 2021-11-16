Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 61.7% in October

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the October 14th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
