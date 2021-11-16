Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 694716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Specifically, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $661.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

