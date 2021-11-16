Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $124,638.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

