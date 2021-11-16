Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $68.72 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $417.19 million and approximately $68.72 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00010303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.