Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth $256,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Z-Work Acquisition by 144.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZWRK opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

