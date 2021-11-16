Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce ($1.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.76). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 199,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

