Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $3.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.62. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.