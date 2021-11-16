Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report sales of $385.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $636.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

