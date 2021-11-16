Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post $2.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will announce earnings per share of $2.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Allstate posted earnings per share of $5.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

