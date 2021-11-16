Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

