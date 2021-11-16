Zacks: Analysts Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $606.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $606.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $3,048,882. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 147.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MYR Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

