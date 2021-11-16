Zacks: Analysts Expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 116,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,426. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

