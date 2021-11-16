Zacks: Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.24 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $31.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $162.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

