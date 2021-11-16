Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.99). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $573,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 310,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

