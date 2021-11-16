Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post $196.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.53 million. Endava reported sales of $122.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $788.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.63 million to $848.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $967.96 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.45. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

