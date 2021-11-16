Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 149.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

